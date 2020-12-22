COVID bill extends unemployment benefits, ‘sense of relief’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new relief bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s approval will extend federal unemployment benefits, giving 70,000 Oregonians some room to breathe.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Compensation programs were set to end on Dec. 26. But Congress’ new coronavirus relief bill will extend the programs 11 more weeks.

Recipients will continue getting the same federal benefit payment of $300 per week — that’s half of what was provided under the CARES Act in March. The relief bill, once signed into law, will also extend the amount of time people can claim jobless benefits from 26 weeks to 50 weeks.

Tom Rooney, a father of two who was laid off in June due to the pandemic, was among those on the brink of losing benefits. He said he’s thankful Congress finally took action to provide help to millions of Americans like him who are still struggling to find jobs.

“It’s gonna make sure that I have more time to find the right job for my family and continue to do what I need to do to take care of them,” Rooney said. “There is definitely some sense of relief.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the employment departments in Washington and Oregon to find out how long it will take to implement the new legislation.

Washington Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi Levine said they are working as quickly as they can but that “it’s important for people to know that the law made critical changes to the programs and there are many complexities to navigate and resolve.”

Both states are waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to implement the federal relief programs. Oregon officials said there will likely be a gap in benefits for people.

In the meantime, the Oregon Employment Department is asking people to not call with questions but instead sign up for email updates. Information from the U.S. Department of Labor will be shared on the OED’s website, social media platforms and in direct emails.