COVID booster? Oregon, Washington plans come into focus

Only specific Pfizer-vaccinated people OK'd for boosters at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 booster shots have the green light in Oregon and Washington for a targeted group of people who got the Pfizer vaccine.

At this time, the booster shot – approved for people 65 and over, those in nursing homes and people at high risk of severe disease due to their job or a medical condition — is for Pfizer-vaccinated people who got their second dose at least 6 months ago.

Health officials in both Oregon and Washington said they have an adequate supply of Pfizer vaccine to give the 3rd doses, but right now it will be up to pharmacies and health care providers.

In Oregon, there could be about 250,000 people eligible.

Cari Piercy, a respiratory therapist at a Portland-area hospital, told KOIN 6 News she scheduled her third shot for next week.

“The fact that I’m in peoples’ faces with COVID all the time nearly every day makes me worry. I don’t want to be sick. I don’t want to bring it home to my husband my family,” Piercy said. “I’m excited to get my third booster.”

Some pharmacies will allow people to book their booster shot appointment online.

The CDC said this booster will not change the definition of “fully vaccinated.” You are still considered fully vaccinated if you’ve had your 2 shots with Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority said they may set up mass vaccination clinics again — but not yet.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.