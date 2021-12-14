COVID booster ‘single best thing’ to fight omicron

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The omicron varient is causing growing concern as hospitals are predicted to fill with COVID patients. This comes as Oregon is now among the more than 30 states with known cases of the varient.



At first, the sense was the latest varient just made people mildly ill, but we are learning it’s starting to put people in the hospital – even those who are vaccinated – and spreading worldwide faster than any other varient.

What scientists are learning about omicron is that a booster shot is essential to fight against it. They are seeing many cases of omicron in people who were fully vaccinated but did not yet have a booster.

The three Oregonians with the varient were fully vaccinated and in their 20s and 30s.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Oregon’s lead health data scientist about what’s ahead.



“Starting today boosters are the single best thing we can focus on the wave I expect to hit Oregon including hospitalizations is two, three, four weeks away,” OHSU health data scientist Dr. Peter Gravens said

This means an urgency to get booster shots for anyone 16 and up and to understand COVID is far from over.



As for finding booster shots, there are several places that are doing larger volume walk-ins and places like OSHU are putting up appointments throughout the day including spots that open from cancellations.