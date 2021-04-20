COVID case forces Oregon House to suspend floor sessions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon House of Representatives has delayed floor sessions until next week following a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Capitol building.

A person who was at the Capitol on Thursday, April 15 tested positive for COVID-19 and may have made contact with people on the floor of the House, according to the Oregon Legislature.

Human resources officials for the branch began notifying everyone thought to have had close contact with the infected person.

In the interim, committee work will continue as planned remotely. Floor sessions are slated to resume on Monday, April 26.

Anyone who may have been at the Capitol on April 15 is urged to get tested for the coronavirus.