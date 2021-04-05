COVID-19 case confirmed at Markham Elementary Schol

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Officials at Markham Elementary School announced in an open letter to staff and families Monday that someone at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said they are working with the Multnomah County Health Department and transitioning anyone who was potentially exposed to distance learning.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a separate notification to all exposed cohorts and asking them to quarantine at home for 10-14 days to watch for any symptoms,” the letter stated. “This may impact students and staff in the exposed classroom cohorts, bus routes, and activity/athletic groups.”