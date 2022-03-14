PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As COVID cases continue to drop in Oregon, the 3-day report released Monday by OHA shows there were just 138 cases recorded on Sunday.

The total for the 3-day period between March 11-13 is 775, with the breakdown being 460 on Friday, 177 on Saturday and the 138 on Sunday. These cases bring the cumulative total of confirmed/presumptive cases in Oregon to 699,960.

Another 16 people succumbed to COVID-related illness. Since the pandemic began two years ago, 6885 Oregonians have died.

OHA said the people who died ranged in age from a 48-year-old Lane County woman to a 105-year-old Deschutes County woman. The 16 deaths were recorded in 8 Oregon counties.

The latest cases were recorded in these 30 counties:

Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (15), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (23), Klamath (10), Lane (82), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (44), Multnomah (167), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (7), Wallowa (6), Wasco (4), Washington (90) and Yamhill (15).

Hospitals are not as full as they were, but still relatively full. There is a 15% availability for adult ICU beds and a 10% availability for adult non-ICU beds throughout the state’s hospitals

The average of daily vaccinations also continues to fall, now sitting at 2583 doses per day over 7 days.

As of Monday, 3,168,070 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,875,830 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 4.2 million people living in Oregon as of 2019, according to data from the US Census.