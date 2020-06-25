COVID cases in 19 Oregon counties; OHA issues mask guidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than half of Oregon’s counties reported confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the Thursday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The report also came with a strong recommendation that “individuals, including children between 2 and 12 years of age, wear a mask, face shield, or face covering at all times in all indoor public places.”

There were 124 new cases, bringing the overall total to 7568. Those cases were spread out among 19 counties in all regions of the state, led by Multnomah County (29) and Washington County (24).

Two more people died — a man and a woman, both 83, both with underlying medical conditions. That brings the coronavirus death toll in Oregon to 197.

The OHA also released their guidance for statewide face coverings, a recommendation for everyone in every county of Oregon.

The recommendation includes that people should wear a mask “particularly in places where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from other individuals outside their household unit cannot be maintained at all times, and vulnerable people must go.”

When Governor Kate Brown OK’d Multnomah County to enter Phase 1, she announced a mandate that requires face masks to be worn in indoor public spaces, like stores and other businesses, for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties. Children under 12 are exempt as well as those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing them.