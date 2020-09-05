COVID cases in 23 Oregon counties; death toll hits 480

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Five people from 5 different counties succumbed to COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday. Another 261 new confirmed/presumptive cases were also reported.

The deaths of the 4 men and a woman from Marion, Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Umatilla counties raises the cumulative toll to 480. All but one had underlying health conditions and results are pending on the other person.

The 261 cases were recorded in 23 of Oregon’s 36 counties, authorities said. Marion had the most daily cases, 49, while the counties on the state’s Watch List — Morrow, Umatilla, Jackson, Jefferson and Malheur — totaled 69 cases.

The other counties with recorded cases on Saturday were: Benton (2), Clackamas (23), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (33), and Yamhill (10).

The total number of cases in Oregon since the pandemic began is now 27,856.

Gov. Kate Brown’s Friday press conference reminded Oregon residents to follow all the safety guidelines this Labor Day weekend. Though the transmission rate is falling, OHA officials said it wouldn’t take much for the transmission rate to once again start climbing.

People going out this weekend may notice smoke in the air from wildfires. State officials provided tips on how to prepare for the wildfire smoke while you’re outside.