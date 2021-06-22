COVID cases in 31 Oregon counties; 68.8% vaccinated

SEATTLE, WA – MAY 18: A student receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic on the University of Washington campus on May 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

'We are going to stop the spread of COVID-19 one shot at a time'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the state inches closer to the 70% vaccination goal, another 267 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were reported in 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties on Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority said.

A 55-year-old woman from Washington County also died from COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 2757.

Of the 267 cases, 103 of them were in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion counties, officials said. The complete list of cases and counties:

Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID across Oregon is up to 146, with 35 people in the ICU.

Vaccinations

The average of daily vaccinations continues to fall. The 7-day running average shows 11,201 doses administered each day, but only 9296 doses were recorded in the latest daily report.

OHA said another 41,094 adults in Oregon need vaccinations for the state to reach the 70% goal that will lift the bulk of coronavirus restrictions. Right now, the tally stands at 68.8%.

“At this point in the pandemic,” OHA officials said in a release, “we are going to stop the spread of COVID-19 one shot at a time.”