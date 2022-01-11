COVID cases in Oregon close in on half-million

FILE – Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Jan. 3, 2022. The omicron variant has caused a surge of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

8040 new cases recorded in all but one Oregon county

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 8040 new cases of COVID were recorded in 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties, inching the cumulative total of cases in the state to near a half-million.

Additionally, 35 more people died from COVID-related illnesses, bringing the overall death toll in Oregon to 5814.

At the same time, hospitals remain nearly full across the state as the running average of daily vaccinations ticks up again.

The details

The new cases recorded hit Deschutes County (919) harder than the more densely-populated Washington County (820.) Twelve counties recorded triple-digit cases. And the tri-county region had a combined total of 3274 cases.

The total of cases confirmed in Oregon since the pandemic began now sits at 386,202.

The cases by county:

Baker (22), Benton (158), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (41), Columbia (43), Coos (93), Crook (54), Curry (64), Deschutes (919), Douglas (83), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (44), Jackson (387), Jefferson (23), Josephine (78), Klamath (207), Lake (3), Lane (550), Lincoln (50), Linn (164), Malheur (78), Marion (611), Morrow (32), Multnomah (1,345), Polk (145), Sherman (3), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (314), Union (13), Wallowa (19), Wasco (63), Washington (1,109), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (441).

Details on those who died was not immediately available, OHA officials said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased in the Tuesday report. Health officials remain concerned that the omicron surge will overwhelm hospital capacity. As of Tuesday, only 7% of adult ICU beds and 7% of adult non-ICU beds are open across Oregon.

But after a dip around the holiday, the 7-day average of vaccination doses administered per day continues to inch up, sitting now at 13,555 per day.

Oregon set a goal to get 1 million more residents their booster shot by the end of January. As of Tuesday, Oregon needs another 690,868 people to get boosted to reach the goal.