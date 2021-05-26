COVID cases in Oregon down 25% week-to-week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cases of the coronavirus in Oregon dropped by 25% from the previous week, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

During the week of Monday, May 17, through Sunday, May 2, OHA logged just 3,090 new daily cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also fell to the lowest it has been in five weeks (224), according to OHA. Week-to-week COVID-19 deaths were 37, down from 57 the week before.

The agency reported people aged 70 years and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report showed 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Daily COVID report

Another 11 deaths were recorded Wednesday, bringing the Oregon toll to 2639 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 399 new confirmed/presumptive cases in 29 counties were recorded, leaving the state on the brink of 200,000 cases — 199,784.

The 7-day average of vaccinations per day in the state is just under 30,000. OHA officials said “Oregon has now administered 2,138,051 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,561,198 first and second doses of Moderna and 136,795 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.”

A total of 273 people are hospitalized with COVID in the state, with 77 in the ICU.