COVID cases in Oregon increased 92% last week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 1,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 224,547.

Five more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,877. 422 Oregonians are hospitalized due to the virus – which is 43 more than Tuesday. 133 of them are in ICU beds.

The Oregon Health Authority said cases were up 92% last week from the week before, with 5,946 cases reported over the 7-day stretch. Hospitalizations rose 75% during the week. test positivity was 8.2%, up from 5.0% the previous week.

There are 33 active outbreaks in senior living communities across the state.

Oregon is averaging administering 5,103 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,674,373 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,790,812 first and second doses of Moderna and 183,024 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (19), Clackamas (107), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (34), Crook (12), Curry (10), Deschutes (33), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (149), Jefferson (3), Josephine (54), Klamath (5), Lane (111), Lincoln (19), Linn (28), Malheur (10), Marion (84), Morrow (7), Multnomah (140), Polk (30), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (86), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (89), Yamhill (23).

Oregon’s 2,873rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Jackson county who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,874th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 3 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,875th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 2 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,876th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 27 at Holyoke Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,877th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.