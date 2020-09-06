COVID cases pass 28K mark in Oregon, death toll nears 500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sunday report from the Oregon Health Authority showed lower totals of COVID cases than in recent weeks and one additional death.

The 190 new confirmed/presumptive cases were recorded from 18 counties, with Multnomah (50), Marion (30), Washington (23) and Clackamas counties (18) accounting for 121 cases.

Cumulatively, there have now been 28,044 cases in Oregon since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The other states reporting cases are: Benton (3), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Lane (14), Linn (2), Malheur (8), Morrow (1), Polk (3), Umatilla (14), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (2).

The death of an 89-year-old Lane County man raised the overall total to 481 since the pandemic began in Oregon. Officials said he had underlying health conditions.

OHA officials said they won’t tally Labor Day weekend totals until Tuesday.