COVID death toll climbs to 867 in Oregon

Health authorities also reported 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases

Editor’s note: KOIN 6 News has reached out to OHA for clarification on the 27-year-old who “tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 17.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 20 people have died of the coronavirus in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 867, according to health officials.

The new deaths were reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority as follows:

96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 23. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 21 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

90-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 21 at Lake District Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11 at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Nov. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

73-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 8 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

92-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

76-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 13 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Nov. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

47-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 22 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 23 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 24 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

27-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

90-year-old woman in Malheur County who died on Nov. 13 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

98-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported another 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 68,503.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (75), Douglas (42), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (89), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (44), Lake (4), Lane (101), Lincoln (12), Linn (17), Malheur (14), Marion (105), Morrow (5), Multnomah (177), Polk (35), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (26), Wasco (9), Washington (180), and Yamhill (12).