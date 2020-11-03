COVID death toll in Oregon reaches 701

OHA confirms 455 new confirmed/presumptive cases

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon passed a grim milestone of 700 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday after state officials reported nine new deaths tied to the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority updated the state’s death toll to 701 and total number of cases to 46,460 after 495 new confirmed/presumptive cases were reported.

Five of the nine deaths recorded Tuesday were from the tri-county region:

-87-year-old Marion County woman with unknown prior medical conditions
-63-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying conditions
-78-year-old Multnomah County man with unknown prior medical conditions
-95-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions
-47-year-old Jefferson County woman with underlying conditions
-85-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions
-75-year-old Josephone County man with unknown prior medical conditions
-87-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying conditions
-94-year-old Washington County man with unknown medical conditions

The new cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (70), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (26), Linn (21), Malheur (16), Marion (64), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (11).

