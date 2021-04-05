COVID hospitalizations increase as Oregon adds 248 more cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 248 more confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday as well as two new deaths.

The latest totals brought Oregon’s coronavirus death toll to 2,394 and the total number of recorded cases to 167,128.

Monday’s listed victims were two men, aged 98 and 90 years old, hailing from Jackson County — both of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations increased by 27 to 177 total while the number of intensive care unit patients fell by one to 42.

The agency reported 1,017,667 doses of Pfizer, 929,632 doses of Moderna and 50,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon. Nearly 800,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).

On Monday, the state’s vaccine eligibility expanded to those in Phase 1b, Group 7 of Oregon’s distribution plan.