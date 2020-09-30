COVID infections rise; OHA logs 220 more cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths tied to the coronavirus Wednesday as well as 220 confirmed/presumptive cases.

The agency’s weekly report also revealed a 32% increase in cases from the previous week (1,999 vs. 1,511). To date, 559 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 and 33,509 have tested positive for the virus.

Oregon’s 556th COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions; the 557th death was an 85-year-old Wasco County woman with unknown prior conditions; the 558th death was an 86-year-old Marion County woman with unknown prior conditions; the 559th was a 61-year-old Jackson County man with underlying conditions

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (4), Jackson (19), Josephine (1), Lake (1), Lane (29), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (35), Morrow (4), Multnomah (20), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).

OHA also announced it would begin reporting all COVID-19 cases in schools that offer any form of in-person instruction starting Wednesday.

For reporting purposes, OHA will treat schools that have no students being served onsite as workplace outbreaks, which are also reported in OHA’s Weekly Report. The new reporting protocol applies to all public and private schools and programs.

What will be reported: