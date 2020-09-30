COVID infections rise; OHA logs 220 more cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths tied to the coronavirus Wednesday as well as 220 confirmed/presumptive cases.
The agency’s weekly report also revealed a 32% increase in cases from the previous week (1,999 vs. 1,511). To date, 559 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 and 33,509 have tested positive for the virus.
Oregon’s 556th COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions; the 557th death was an 85-year-old Wasco County woman with unknown prior conditions; the 558th death was an 86-year-old Marion County woman with unknown prior conditions; the 559th was a 61-year-old Jackson County man with underlying conditions
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (4), Jackson (19), Josephine (1), Lake (1), Lane (29), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (35), Morrow (4), Multnomah (20), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).
OHA also announced it would begin reporting all COVID-19 cases in schools that offer any form of in-person instruction starting Wednesday.
For reporting purposes, OHA will treat schools that have no students being served onsite as workplace outbreaks, which are also reported in OHA’s Weekly Report. The new reporting protocol applies to all public and private schools and programs.
What will be reported:
- For schools offering any form of in-person instruction, all cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and volunteers will be reported and included in OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report. ODE will post the school-related portion of the report on its website.
- For schools offering only the Comprehensive Distance Learning instructional model with no in-person instruction (including offering no exceptions for K-3 or Limited In-Person Instruction) – and where staff and essential volunteers work on-site at a school location – OHA will follow the same reporting standard as for workplace outbreaks. OHA will report outbreaks of COVID-19 when five or more cases are identified in a school that has 30 or more employees.
