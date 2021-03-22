COVID milestone: Washington state enters Phase 3 of reopening plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state reached Phase 3 of its reopening plans Monday which features a return to having spectators at sports games and higher capacity inside restaurants.

The shift comes following data showing case numbers are finally below 200 daily cases per 100,00 people. Under the new guidelines, every county in Washington can now allow indoor places to up their capacities from 25% to 50%. Plus, up to 9,000 fans can attend Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on April 1 to see the Mariners play in the team’s home opener.

“Because of the progress we’ve made by decreasing our case rates and hospitalizations, as well as our tremendous efforts to get more people vaccinated, our reopening plan is once again based on counties, not regions,” Governor Jay Inslee said at a press conference two weeks ahead of the March 22 milestone. “We are excited to take this step and we will keep evaluating our progress, and the impacts of these changes, to determine how and when we reopen further.”

Following the Thanksgiving holiday last year, case rates in Washington dropped significantly, as have hospitalizations and deaths. Health officials said bout 22.3% of Washingtonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 13% are fully vaccinated.

The state will analyze Phase 3’s data by April 12 when Washington will be reassessed for another move towards fully reopening.

Washington’s Phase 3 guidelines for its Roadmap to Recovery

Social and At-Home Gathering Size — Indoor

Max 10 people from outside your household

Social and At-Home Gathering Size — Outdoor

Max 50 people

Worship Services

Indoor maximum 50% capacity

Retail Stores

Maximum 50% of capacity, encourage curbside pick-up

Professional Services

Remote work strongly encouraged, 50% capacity otherwise

Personal Services

Indoor maximum 50% capacity

Eating and Drinking Establishments

Indoor dining available 50% capacity, end alcohol service/delivery at 12AM; outdoor or open-air dining available, max 10 people per table

NOTE: Establishments only serving individuals 21+ and no food remain closed

Weddings and Funerals

Ceremonies and indoor receptions, wakes, or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are permitted and must follow the appropriate venue requirements; if food or drinks are served, the eating and drinking requirements above apply

Indoor Sports and Fitness Establishments

Sports competitions and tournaments allowed all risk categories; fitness and training and indoor sports maximum 50% capacity; showers allowed

Outdoor Sports and Fitness Establishments

Sports competitions and tournaments allowed all risk categories; maximum spectators allowed 400 with capacity restriction depending on facility. Guided activities allowed without hard caps subject to restrictions

Indoor Entertainment Establishments

Maximum 50% capacity or 400 people, whichever is less; if food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply

Outdoor Entertainment Establishments

Walk-up tickets allowed with restrictions; maximum spectators allowed 400 with capacity restriction depending on facility