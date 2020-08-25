COVID: Oregon will apply for federal lost wages assistance

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Monday that it is applying for the federal government’s new assistance for unemployed workers.

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency lost wages supplemental payment program, people would receive $300 per week, along with their unemployment benefit, for an estimated three to five weeks. More than half of the states have already applied and been approved to receive the grant, which was authorized by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Officials from the employment department said Oregon is waiting for approval and are “working hard to make sure those payments go out as soon as possible.” Most payments will be automatic and retroactive to the week ending August 1.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon, more than 500,000 people have filed for unemployment, causing major delays in people receiving funds.

Last week, Oregon launched a $35 million relief check program that was created to issue a one-time payment of $500 to 70,000 Oregonians still waiting for unemployment benefits.

Just three days later, the program ended after all the checks had been distributed.