COVID outbreak closes Walmart at Eastport Plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A COVID outbreak prompted the managers of the Walmart at Eastport Plaza to completely close the store until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The store, at 4000 SE 82nd, announced the closure on their Twitter feed.

Over the weekend, Multnomah County public health officials identified 10 cases associated with the Walmart at Eastport Plaza. But they provided no other information, citing privacy concerns. Officials did said they weren’t aware the store closed “nor did we recommend that.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Walmart officials said: “The Portland Supercenter was temporarily closed Monday, November 30, for deep-cleaning and sanitization. The location will reopen Wednesday, December 2.”

They also declined to provide any further information citing privacy concerns.

Since the pandemic began more than 9900 cases of COVID and 53 deaths have been linked to workplace outbreaks in Oregon. Out of the top 30 workplace outbreaks in the state, OSHA has inspected two.

OSHA has received more than 15,000 COVID complaints statewide. Most of the complaints are for employers not enforcing facial coverings or social distancing.

The biggest outbreak so far has been at the Snake River Correctional Institution — 547 cases.