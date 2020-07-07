COVID outbreak in Morrow County; 5 more deaths recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more people died and another 218 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as the Oregon Health Authority also announced a workplace outbreak in Morrow County.

The investigation into the 22-person outbreak at Columbia River Processing began June 16, but officials said the case count was below the threshold to disclose. Health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak that includes household members and others with close contacts

The five people who died lived in Multnomah, Yamhill, Linn and Marion counties and were between the ages of 56 and 93. All had underlying medical conditions and died between June 30 and July 6, officials said.

The death toll in Oregon now stands at 220.

The new cases were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Multnomah County had the most cases, 52.

OHA said the other counties with cases are: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).

Overall, Oregon has recorded a total of 10,605 confirmed/presumptive cases since the pandemic began.