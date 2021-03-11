COVID outbreak sends Camas High School back home

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Just as Camas High School started back up, a COVID outbreak among some students caused in-person classes to be shut down. The Clark County Health Department confirmed there are 13 cases.

The Camas School District said it spread through a party last Friday night attended by some of the school’s football players. So far, county contact tracing shows there are more than a dozen other student-athletes who were exposed or in close contact. They’re in quarantine for 2 weeks, and those who tested positive are in isolation at home.

As a precaution, the Camas School District canceled in-person high school classes through Friday, affecting hundreds of students who were supposed to be back in classroom for the first time in a year.

“I was a little disappointed. I was more disappoinated about cancelling sports since I play volleyball at the high school. It’s a release for me,” said Camas High School junior Sydney Moltrum. “I feel bad for the kids who were looking forward to going to school. That was their outlet.”

All Camas High School extracurricular sports practices and games are postponed through the weekend — including the football game between Camas and Battle Ground.

The district will decide by Friday whether to continue with all remote classes next week.