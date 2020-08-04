COVID outbreak reported at Bible camp near Corbett

Coronavirus was first detected July 18 at Trout Creek Bible Camp

Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett as seen on Google Street View, August 4, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the virus was first detected July 18 at Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett when a staff member tested positive, and the camp shut down for the season July 21.

Multnomah County health officials say the outbreak has grown to a total of 11 campers and 14 staff members — all age 20 or younger. The camp’s executive director said it followed all requirements set forth by the Oregon Health Authority.

