COVID patient returns home after nearly 100 days in Hillsboro hospital

Kim Stoutt had been in the hospital recovering from COVID-19 for 97 days (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County woman has returned home after spending 97 days in a Hillsboro hospital recovering from the coronavirus.

Kim Stoutt was diagnosed with the virus around Thanksgiving and subsequently went to Kaiser Westside for her symptoms on December 3 of last year.

GREAT NEWS – After 97 days, Kim Stoutt is leaving Kaiser Westside after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last Thanksgiving.



Her family is happy to get her home. Their message, “don’t lose hope.”@KOINNews pic.twitter.com/vfe6x909Xk — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) March 10, 2021

“I’m excited,” said Stoutt after leaving the facility. “It’s an environmental change, but everything is progressing well. I’m happy.”

To mark the special departure, her family helped escort her out of the hospital Wednesday. Stoutt’s daughter in law Darci said the moment was surreal.

“I can’t even believe it,” said Darci. “[I] didn’t really know we’d get to this spot and there were some days we didn’t know leaving the hospital would look like this. To be out here celebrating, its incredible.”

Doctors said Stoutt has made a lot of progress in her recovery no longer needs a ventilator or feeding tube.

Stoutt told KOIN 6 that her family had been around her the whole time she was at Kaiser. She added that even though she wasn’t conscious, she could feel the presence internally. Jay Robinson, an administrator with Kaiser told us support from family members can go a long way in a patient’s recovery.

“It gives me hope to know that some people can overcome [COVID-19] through the care we provide here — through our doctors, our nurses, our respiratory therapists,” said Robinson. “We are able to bring patients back to their families. It just moves your heart to see a family member join their family after being gone for more than three months.”

“We have other patients who have been here for a long time and it’s a tough road. …There is still rehab ahead they have to go through and I think that’s important.”