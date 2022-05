(Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 83.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 17, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,854 (284 total cases)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (865 fully vaccinated)

35. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,034 (321 total cases)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (1,031 fully vaccinated)

34. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (3 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,683 (2,980 total cases)

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (6,499 fully vaccinated)

33. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (6 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,045 (3,232 total cases)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (11,350 fully vaccinated)

32. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (12 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,993 (8,252 total cases)

— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 97.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (14,788 fully vaccinated)

31. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,592 (1,268 total cases)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (4,286 fully vaccinated)

30. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,670 (1,704 total cases)

— 63.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 63.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (3,274 fully vaccinated)

29. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (31 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,944 (14,292 total cases)

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (34,726 fully vaccinated)

28. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,160 (1,429 total cases)

— 106.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 106.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (3,117 fully vaccinated)

27. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (61 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,944 (22,562 total cases)

— 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (43,653 fully vaccinated)

26. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,809 (3,395 total cases)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (12,870 fully vaccinated)

25. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (78 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,035 (16,653 total cases)

— 116.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 116.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (43,955 fully vaccinated)

24. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (29 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,901 (5,072 total cases)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (13,261 fully vaccinated)

23. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,899 (1,619 total cases)

— 187.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 187.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (3,413 fully vaccinated)

22. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (248 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,743 (43,620 total cases)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (129,055 fully vaccinated)

21. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (77 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,853 (10,868 total cases)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (37,091 fully vaccinated)

20. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (32 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,586 (5,226 total cases)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (17,637 fully vaccinated)

19. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (138 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,080 (20,065 total cases)

— 99.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 99.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (58,870 fully vaccinated)

18. Crook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (32 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,279 (6,169 total cases)

— 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (12,488 fully vaccinated)

17. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (192 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,053 (27,316 total cases)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (72,292 fully vaccinated)

16. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (75 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,497 (7,243 total cases)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (35,678 fully vaccinated)

15. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,468 (246 total cases)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (724 fully vaccinated)

14. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (61 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,018 (4,834 total cases)

— 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (26,909 fully vaccinated)

13. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (531 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,386 (70,907 total cases)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (220,172 fully vaccinated)

12. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (40 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,719 (7,328 total cases)

— 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (15,726 fully vaccinated)

11. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (180 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,104 (18,318 total cases)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (68,063 fully vaccinated)

10. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (49 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,237 (3,849 total cases)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (17,530 fully vaccinated)

9. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (157 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,377 (15,820 total cases)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (54,804 fully vaccinated)

8. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (47 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,850 (3,706 total cases)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (19,980 fully vaccinated)

7. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (816 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,728 (60,091 total cases)

— 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (258,951 fully vaccinated)

6. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (120 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,313 (8,017 total cases)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (32,047 fully vaccinated)

5. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (1,115 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,349 (64,186 total cases)

— 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (289,247 fully vaccinated)

4. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (1,756 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,233 (91,639 total cases)

— 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (460,651 fully vaccinated)

3. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (2,515 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,350 (124,772 total cases)

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (646,589 fully vaccinated)

2. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (292 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,592 (16,370 total cases)

— 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (69,873 fully vaccinated)

1. Deschutes County, OR