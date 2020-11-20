COVID testing in Oregon ‘remains a concern’ as cases spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saying “the lack of available, easily accessible testing remains a concern that must be addressed immediately,” State Rep. Rachel Prusak offered some COVID-19 testing solutions in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown and officials with the Oregon Health Authority.

The Democrat from West Linn-Tualatin noted Oregon has tested a smaller percentage of its population than any state except Pennsylvania and that the weekly testing rate is the lowest except for Kansas.

“We have identified several problem areas facing our communities and ask you to implement solutions immediately to increase testing and ultimately decrease the spread of COVID-19,” Prusak wrote on letterhead from the Oregon State Legislature dated November 16. Read the entire letter at the bottom of this article.

A long line of cars at a drive-thru COVID testing site at Ron Tonkin Field in Hilllsboro, November 16, 2020 (KOIN)

Some of those solutions include providing rapid testing capabilities for all Oregon communities, identifies central testing locations and the use of “common protocols Oregonians can understand and rely upon.”

Prusak’s letter also wants the state to be “the centralized hub to ensure testing in every community is readily available and easily accessible.”

Most of Oregon is under a 2-week COVID freeze mandated by Brown, but some spots, like Multnomah County are in a 4-week freeze.

On Thursday, OHA reported yet another new daily record of coronavirus cases, 1225, and record 20 deaths. Since the pandemic began there have been 60,873 cases and 808 deaths.

“We urge implementation of aggressive testing strategies in advance of the holiday season and utilization of all resources available to immediately expand rapid testing availability and contact tracing,” she wrote.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.