COVID vaccinations: Gathering guidance simplified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we’re moving through this interim period where some people are vaccinated against COVID-19 while many others wait for their shot, public health officials are trying to simplify and streamline guidelines for people to follow.

Health officials have a couple of priorities right now. A large part of the team effort is getting vaccines to people who are eligible in a way that’s easily accessible. From a prevention standpoint, officials are working to clarify all the different recommendations about when to quarantine and what to do if you’re vaccinated.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, Public Health Officer for the Tri-County Portland Metro Area, said the Oregon Health Authority looks to the CDC as their north star — but in some places, they appear to contradict themselves and in other areas, it’s just confusing.

OHA Gatherings Guidance:

“So I’ve been trying to work through that guidance along with Oregon Health Authority, who ultimately creates policy for the state to try to see how can we simplify this in a way that intuitively makes sense, knowing that for some people, isolation and quarantine are still our methods of prevention until we have wider availability of vaccines,” Dr. Vines said.

Gathering information simplified

Public health officials say people are considered fully vaccinated if 14 days have passed since the final dose of their shot.

Outside of a healthcare setting, fully vaccinated people may visit with other fully vaccinated people or low risk unvaccinated people from a single household indoors without masks or physical distancing.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others whenever you are in public, gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one household, visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk.

“I think there’s so much nuance now,” Dr. Vines said. “I sort of understood heading into this time of vaccine we would have a bumpy period where we would have to start taking into account potentially people’s vaccine status with our isolation and quarantine recommendations and that things were going to start to shift and that it would probably be messy.”

Health officials say it’s also important to get tested if you have COVID symptoms, follow guidance issued by individual employers and follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.