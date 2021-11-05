Parents scramble to find vax clinics with doses in stock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Following the CDC’s approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-to-11, Oregon parents are now scrambling to find clinics that have the special doses in stock to vaccinate their children.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, thousands of the kid doses have arrived in the state, however much of these doses are not yet in doctor’s offices or clinics.

Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown signed off on distributing the shots for elementary kids after federal approval Tuesday. However, parents are undergoing similar difficulties they faced earlier this year in finding available vaccine appointments –this time for their children — due to supply shortages.

White House Vaccinations Coordinator Bechara Choucair told KOIN 6 News that the U.S. has seen “nearly two million cases for kids ages 5-11, 8600 hospitalizations, a third of those hospitalizations ending up in the ICU” Choucair said.

Some local clinics and pharmacies have cancelled appointments because the vaccines had not arrived. School-based clinics are facing similar supply issues, affecting Portland Public School’s planned clinic for next week, as well as Hillsboro, and other school districts.

Some parents who had appointments scheduled for today, say the appointments were cancelled because there were no vaccines available.

However, this bottleneck is supposed to ease by next week as local pharmacies, county health departments and clinics tell KOIN 6 News that they are awaiting doses and are scheduling appointments out for the next few weeks.