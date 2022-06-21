Some clinics being set up for this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses specific for children between 6 months and 5 years are now arriving in Oregon, and that means shots are beginning this week.

The Oregon Health Authority told KOIN 6 News they will post appointment slots on their website beginning Thursday for a shot clinic this weekend. Doctors at OHSU confirmed they have already received shipments of the dose-specific vaccine.

OHSU will put up their appointment availabilities on Thursday.

Both approved vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer have a much lower dose formula than for adults. It will be a series of shots, 2 or 3 depending on the brand.

While an initial rush to vaccinate is expected, pediatricians are still having to reach families to urge them to come in over the next few weeks and not to skip getting their little ones vaccinated.

Dr. Wendy Hasson, the Medical Director of Randall Children’s Hospital Pediatric ICU, told KOIN 6 News she hopes to get her 3-year-old vaccinated this week.

Right now pharmacies in Oregon can only vaccinate children ages 3-and-up.

The Washington State Department of Health is reporting its shipments are delayed for a few days.

The best advice is to keep checking your doctor’s office website to find an appointment. Some are already filling appointments for the weekend clinics.