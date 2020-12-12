COVID vaccine obstacles: Reaching underserved Oregonians

FILE – In this April 18, 2020, file photo, people wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Black people are facing a combination of stressors hitting simultaneously: isolation during the pandemic, a shortage of mental health care providers and racial trauma inflicted by repeated police killings of Black people. Black people suffer disproportionately from COVID-19 and have seen soaring rates in youth suicide attempts. ( (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State and local leaders continue to work on a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine to people of color and others disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most trusted voices during the pandemic, urged Black Americans hesitant to take the vaccine to trust the process. He pointed out that one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine’s development is a Black woman.

A national survey by The Associated Press found only about half of Americans want a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them. According to the poll, 40% of Black Americans said they will not be vaccinated while 26% of Hispanics and 25% of white Americans agreed.

Washington County Public Health Manager Tricia Mortell said there is a history of racism in medical research that has fostered mistrust among the Black community.

“Washington County has seen that our Latinx, Hispanic population is four times more likely to have been exposed and become infected with COVID-19,” Mortell said. “Communities of color across Oregon state have been disadvantaged in terms of access to healthcare.”

But Mortell and her team are determined to close those gaps. It will take help from nonprofit organizations and trusted community leaders, Mortell said, to restore trust and build confidence among those who have suffered from healthcare inequality.

“There are instances in history where communities of color have been in experimental trials that have been inappropriate, dangerous and harmful,” she said. “Many fears are based on misinformation. So the more that we can help people understand that although these vaccines were developed quickly corners were not cut.”

With this in mind, Mortell said the county is planning for the important role of health equity. This includes ensuring people in disadvantaged communities — be it racial or ethnic minorities or homeless individuals — know about the vaccine and have access to it.

“We will do that in collaboration with community health clinics here in Washington County,” said Mortell.

Medical Reserve Corps

Washington County plans to distribute the vaccine in three phases, though county leaders are still waiting for federal and state guidance before they can cement the details. Mortell said BIPOC communities fall under Phase 1B.

The county has a Medical Reserve Corps comprised of licensed health and medical professionals, as well as non-health professionals, who volunteer in public health emergencies and to help educate the community. MRC volunteers also help carry out vaccination clinics.

“We’ll be having small, targeted vaccination clinics for specific populations,” Mortell said. “Although we already have a fairly large MRC, we’re able and willing to take additional volunteers.”

Licensed healthcare providers who are interested in joining Washington County’s medical reserve corp can click here to learn more.