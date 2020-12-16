COVID vaccines to be given Wednesday; Brown to answer questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To coincide with the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered, Gov. Kate Brown will hold at Wednesday morning press conference along with health officials from around the state.

The governor’s press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be carried live on KOIN 6 and on KOIN.com.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the OHA and hospital officials from Legacy Health, OHSU and Saint Alphonsus in Ontario.

The vaccine began arriving in Oregon on Monday. Kaiser Permanente, which has several freezers to hold well over 200,000 doses, will be a designated distribution site to supply the Pfizer vaccine to other providers.

The Legacy Research Institute in Northeast Portland was the first facility to receive a box of the Pfizer vaccine early Monday.

The Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy received their package Tuesday and plan to start vaccinating Wednesday.

The Portland VA Hospital also received their shipment arrived Tuesday.

The vaccinations come just one day after Oregon set a record high for COVID-related deaths: 54, bringing the overall death toll during the pandemic to 1214. As of late Tuesday, Oregon has had 96,092 confirmed/presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began.