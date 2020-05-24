Cowlitz County moves into Phase 2 of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County was approved for Phase 2 of reopening in Washington state on Saturday, effective immediately.

Under Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state, restaurants can open their dining rooms to customers once again, retail stores can welcome customers back as well, and some personal services, such as salons and barber shops, can also reopen.

These new activities permitted under Phase 2 each come with their own set of rules designed to further prevent an outbreak while allowing daily life to slowly resume. Restaurants may only seat people in groups of five or less and guest occupancy can only be 50% of the building’s maximum occupancy (outdoor seating does not count toward this limit, but tables outside still must be spaced apart).

Retail stores must limit the number of customers inside to 30% of the building’s maximum occupancy. Distance markers are required both at check out lines, and outside for customers who are waiting to go shopping.

Concerning personal services, when physical distance cannot be maintained between employees and customers, other preventative measures are required, “such as the use of barriers, minimization of service providers or clients in narrow, enclosed areas and waiting rooms, staggered breaks…” Personal protective equipment is also required for service providers.

It’s strongly suggested that customers wear masks when patronizing the newly opened stores and restaurants.

Cowlitz County has been approved for Phase 2! pic.twitter.com/hnrWFMManK — Cowlitz County Sheriff (@SheriffCowlitz) May 23, 2020

A full list of business activities and their guidelines that fall under Phase 2 can be found online.

