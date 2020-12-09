Crook County students return to distance learning after teacher COVID outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All kindergarten through 12th grade classes in Oregon’s Crook County will be shifting to online after the county’s district was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak among its teachers.

Central Oregon Daily News reports infected or exposed teachers are quarantining, and there are not enough substitute teachers in Crook County to fill in for them.

Parents said they understand the sacrifices needed to keep the academic year going.

“We are so lucky to have this district fight to stay in school but their transparency with parents and kids … there are no words for the lengths that they go to keep us informed,” Prineville parent Renee Tooley said.

The district hopes COVID-19 rates will drop as students stay home from Dec. 14 through at least Jan. 4. Crook County has experienced 98 new cases over the past two weeks, and would need that to drop to 45 before reopening.