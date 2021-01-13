Cross, cross, Zoom: Rebel Fit virtual classes a pandemic hit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Before the pandemic, Kimberly Berg was used to large classes at her Rebel Fit Club in Tigard. That hasn’t changed. She can squeeze in more than 100 people in some classes — virtually, through Zoom.

“We’re excited for when we can open again, but in the meantime this has been really great,” Berg told KOIN 6 News.

The Rebel Fit Club provides boxing and other fitness classes to people with Parkinson’s Disease. Many medical studies have shown these workout can reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s. And Berg said her clients are working out more now because the Zoom classes are so convenient.

“In fact, because of the daily-ness people are scoring higher at their neurologist than they were before,” she said, “because maybe they were coming into the gym two or three times a week. Well, now we’re offering classes to them every day.”

She now has clients from around the world who are logging on for the classes. They plan to keep the virtual classes even when in-person classes are allowed.

Berg likes to talk with new clients about where they are in their disease progression so she can determine which classes would be the best fit for them.

And, she said, the tech side of this has been a benefit to the people in her classes in general.

“Now they’re Zooming with their grandchildren and families and their doctors and so when they ask them, ‘Do you know how to do this?’ they say, ‘Yeah, I do this every day with my exercise class.”