Cuomo says Oregon sending ventilators to New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 27, 2020. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that Oregon will be sending 140 ventilators to New York where the coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people in the state.

More than 102,000 confirmed cases have put a stranglehold on the Empire State; the majority of reported cases are from New York City.

The state of Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to NY.



We are so grateful to @OregonGovBrown and the people of Oregon.



On behalf of the people of NY, I thank you and rest assured that NY will repay the favor when Oregon needs it. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

“This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us,” the governor said Saturday.

Cuomo thanked Oregon’s governor Kate Brown in a Tweet saying his state will “repay the favor when Oregon needs it.”

In addition to Oregon, New York will also receive 1,000 ventilators from China. The Chinese government and billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the online marketplace Alibaba, facilitated the batch of ventilators and were due to arrive Saturday.

