Customers donate home cleanings to medical workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Maid to Shine, a cleaning company serving the Portland metro area, is giving its customers the chance to donate their cleanings to medical workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Maid to Shine has about 650 clients and has been serving the Portland metro area for 15 years.

But its customers started canceling their house cleaning appointments as the COVID-19 pandemic reached the Portland area and state leaders issued stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

A Maid to Shine employee cleans a home. (Courtesy of Maid to Shine)

Maid to Shine owner Elizabeth Buchanan started asking her clients when they canceled their appointments if they would instead like to donate their cleaning to a medical worker. Many people have seized the opportunity to give back.

The goal is to give frontline medical workers the peace that comes in returning to a clean home after a long day of work. Buchanan said they use natural anti-bacterial cleaning solutions, disposable gloves and microfiber cloths and sanitize “high touch areas.”

“I thought when I first offered it no one would do this. We’re in kind of tough times,” she said. “I would say two out of three clients have donated their cleans and I was actually really shocked by that—by the generosity of our clients and the community coming together for that.”

Medical workers who want to be included in the Maid to Shine program should send an email to maidtoshinecleaning@hotmail.com