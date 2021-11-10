Daily COVID cases decline in Oregon as hospitalizations rise

Weekly report shows uptick in COVID-related deaths as officials work to resolve a backlog of previously unreported deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 75 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the state death toll to 4,730.

Officials said the daily death tolls will continue to be higher in the coming weeks as OHA works to resolve a backlog of about 550 COVID-related deaths that went unreported before now.

OHA reported 1,033 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 376,372.

There were 509 COVID hospitalizations, which was one fewer than the previous day, and 125 patients in ICU beds, which was two fewer than the prior day.

There were 56 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (8% availability) and 281 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096 (7% availability).

OHA’s weekly COVID report released Wednesday showed a decline in daily cases and upticks in hospitalizations and deaths. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, OHA reported 6,643 new cases which was a 16% decrease from the previous week and the fewest since the final week of July. During that same time period, there were more new COVID hospitalizations (378) from the previous week (313). There were 243 COVID-related deaths reported, which was up from 82 the previous week, though the increase is due to the backlog of deaths from May to August of 2021 that went previously unreported.

On Wednesday, OHA reported that 20,547 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 9. The seven-day running average is now 15,742 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,364,761 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 8,339 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,092,443 doses of Moderna and 233,788 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,846,282 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,628,349 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (16), Clackamas (91), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (23), Crook (2), Curry (8), Deschutes (111), Douglas (49), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (16), Lake (13), Lane (62), Lincoln (17), Linn (45), Malheur (12), Marion (79), Morrow (3), Multnomah (136), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (27), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (100) and Yamhill (44).

Oregon’s 4,656th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,657th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,658th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 3 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,659th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Sept. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,660th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 20 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,661st COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept.11 and died on Oct. 28 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 27 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,664th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,665th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 3 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,666th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,667th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,668th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,669th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,670th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,671st COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,672nd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,673rd COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,674th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,675th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 16 at Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,676th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,677th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,678th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,679th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,680th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,681st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 14 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,682nd COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,683rd COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,684th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,685th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,686th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 23 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,687th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 25 and died on Aug. 27 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,688th COVID-19 related death is a 30-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Aug. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,689th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,690th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,691st COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,692nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 2 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,693rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Aug. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,694th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,695th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,696th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on May 7 and died on Sept. 2 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,697th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,698th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,699th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,700th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,701st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,702nd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,703rd COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 20 and died on Sept. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,704th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,705th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,706th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,707th COVID-19 related death is a 37-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Aug. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,708th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,709th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,710th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,711th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 15 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,712th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at Curry Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,713th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Aug. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,714th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,715th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,716th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,717th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,718th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,719th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,720th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,721st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,722nd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 9 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,723rd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,724th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Nov. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,725th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 5 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,726th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,727th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,728th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,729th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,730th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.