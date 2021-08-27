Daily COVID cases in Oregon break another record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported a record high in new COVID cases on Friday – 3,207.

The new cases brings the state total to 268,401.

20 more deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 3,115.

1,098 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 308 of them in ICU beds. There are 40 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (6% availability) and 305 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,279 (7% availability).

The state is averaging administering 8,194 doses of the COVID vaccine per day.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (33), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (29), Columbia (26), Coos (88), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (296), Douglas (216), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (11), Hood River (14), Jackson (313), Jefferson (27), Josephine (186), Klamath (41), Lake (2), Lane (298), Lincoln (58), Linn (149), Malheur (34), Marion (317), Morrow (17), Multnomah (243), Polk (104), Tillamook (52), Umatilla (74), Union (15), Wallowa (8), Wasco (26), Washington (227) and Yamhill (67).

Oregon’s 3,096th COVID-19 associated death is a 42-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on Aug. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 3,097th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,098th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,099th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,100th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,101st COVID-19 associated death is a 29-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died at Adventist Health Portland. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,102nd COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,103rd COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,104th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,105th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,106th COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug 10 and. died on Aug. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,107th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,108th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,109th COVID-19 associated death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,110th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,111th COVID-19 associated death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,112th COVID-19 associated death is a 45-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,113th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,114th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,115th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.