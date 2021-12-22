Daily, weekly, yearly Oregon COVID report released

First case of COVID confirmed in Oregon on February 28, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority released a daily, weekly and year-to-year look at the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers paint a picture of a health emergency that continues.

Daily and Weekly

OHA said the cases of COVID-19 rose in the past week, but both hospitalizations and deaths declined. For the week ending December 13, there were 5589 new cases recorded in Oregon, up 10% from the week before.

But the percentage of positive tests fell from 5% to 4.8%, and new hospitalizations fell from 360 to 286. Another 114 people succumbed to the effects of COVID, which was fewer than the 152 deaths the week before.

The Wednesday report showed there were another 1197 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in Oregon in these 32 counties:

Baker (11), Benton (19), Clackamas (120), Clatsop (9), Columbia (17), Coos (25), Crook (11), Curry (5), Deschutes (98), Douglas (27), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (73), Jefferson (6), Josephine (38), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (106), Lincoln (4), Linn (52), Malheur (2), Marion (86), Morrow (8), Multnomah (253), Polk (22), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (122), Yamhill (20).

Overall, 409,232 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Oregon.

Another 31 people died, bringing the cumulative total to 5590. Details on those who died were not available at this time, OHA said.

Yearly overview

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon was announced February 28, 2020. By the end of 2020, there were a total of 121,440 cases recorded. Of those, 7416 people were hospitalized (6.1%) and 2061 people (1.7%) died.

The data showed people 80-and-older accounted for 30% of all COVID hospitalizations in 2020, and 23% of those hospitalized died.

Complete details of the OHA 2020 data report are available on their website.

Booster efforts

Last week Gov. Kate Brown announced a goal to get 1 million Oregonians their booster shots by the end of January. So far, nearly 100,000 have been boosted since the goal was announced.

“You can protect yourself against all COVID-19 variants by getting vaccinated and getting a booster, if you are eligible. Several sites around the state can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations,” OHA officials said in a release. “These high-volume sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses. They have added availabilities over the holiday season.”