Data keeps showing COVID vaccines safe, effective

Only about 2 to 5 people per million might experience allergic reaction

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Data collected by the CDC continues to confirm the COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective.

The CDC and FDA run a national vaccine safety monitoring system that doctors, nurses and vaccine manufacturers and people use to submit information about any health problems that happen after getting their shot — even if the problem can’t be tied for certain to the vaccine itself.

Based on the more than 167 million doses of COVID vaccine that have been administered through the end of last week, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System found the chances of an allergic reaction are extremely rare.

How rare? Only about 2 to 5 people per million would experience something similar — about a 0.000003% chance.

Public health officials have explained that the fact we’re able to track the six cases of abnormalities — out of nearly seven million people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — shows the level of safety and rigor that goes into monitoring this rollout.

In most instances, data shows the reaction happened within 30 minutes of vaccination, which is precisely why people are monitored immediately after receiving a shot.

All vaccine sites are equipped to quickly and safely treat anyone who experiences a reaction.

That’s why it’s so important to debunk misinformation surrounding the vaccines.

The safety of COVID-19 vaccination revisited

Data from the CDC shows you’re 3 times more likely to get struck by lightning than to die from a vaccination.

While deaths after vaccination have happened and have been reported to the CDC, it’s important to note those reports don’t automatically mean someone died because of the vaccine.

“A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS,” CDC officials said in a statement.

But the reason it’s important to report these deaths is to show the work required and expected in tracking the details of the vaccinations. The Oregon Health Authority said while it’s tragic these people died, it’s vital to understand the vaccine was not the cause of their death.

However, with the new information that six women experienced blood clots within two weeks of their Johnson & Johnson shot — doctors and scientists are looking for why this may have happened to them. These six cases were found among more than 6.8 million people who’ve received the same vaccine.

Regardless of whether the vaccine caused a reaction or outcome — health officials say this is the rigor that is required to improve safety and recommendations. They’re not going to leave any stone unturned.