Data: Where Oregon COVID cases are increasing, fatality rate, and more

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reveals the state set new records for new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths during the week of November 16-22.

There was one cautiously optimistic spot in the agency’s most recent weekly report, though: The case-fatality rate has fallen from 1.7% to 1.2% over the past two months. This could be the result of increased detection of mild illness, better treatment, or both, according to the OHA.

The case-fatality rate is greatest (about 18%) with patients aged 80 and older, and decreases rapidly among younger age groups, according to OHA data. People aged 20-29 report the most overall cases with just two deaths.

Hispanic people have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the OHA reports. They account for 13% of Oregon’s population, but 42% of cases.

The health agency’s weekly data reveals the 97236 ZIP Code (in southeast Portland near Powell Butte Park) had the most new cases between November 16 and 22.

The map below shows which cities and neighborhoods have had the most cases per 100,000 residents since the pandemic began. Warm Springs, Boardman and Ontario have had the highest density of cases.

To protect patient privacy, ZIP codes with fewer than 10 cases are reported as 1-9. The OHA combines ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 people into one number (958 cases as of November 22). There have also been 776 cases from unknown ZIP Codes.