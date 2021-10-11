Deadly COVID milestone: Oregon passes 4000 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 4000 people have died in Oregon from COVID-19 since the pandemic began — including 1000 people in just the past two months, Oregon Health Authority officials said Monday.

The 3-day weekend total showed another 20 deaths and another 2895 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID. The cumulative total of cases now stands at 343,993.

The rapid increase of deaths over the past 2 months shows “how swiftly and severely the Delta variant has moved through our communities,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement.

Though this report shows hospitalizations have dipped slightly over the past few days, there is still only 7% of available ICU beds and 8% of non-ICU beds available in the state.

Vaccinations have also risen. The 7-day running average stands at 10,849 doses per day.

The new cases were recorded in 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties:

Baker (8), Benton (86), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (15), Columbia (57), Coos (43), Crook (10), Curry (13), Deschutes (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (69), Klamath (58), Lake (6), Lane (259), Lincoln (26), Linn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Polk (37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11) and Yamhill (73).