Death toll nears 300, Oregon adds 277 COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic were reported Sunday, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 289.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced Oregon had 277 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus. To date, Oregon has logged 16,758 total cases.

The three new reported deaths were a 40-year-old woman from Multnomah County, a 56-year-old man from Marion County and a 63-year-old woman from Malheur County. All three had underlying conditions, according to OHA.

Sunday’s new cases were from the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).