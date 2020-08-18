Death toll nears 400 after 9 new COVID deaths reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths related to the coronavirus Tuesday, pushing the state’s death toll to 397.

The agency announced 237 new confirmed/presumptive cases from COVID-19 as well. To date, Oregon has recorded a total of 23,676 cases of the coronavirus.

The latest group of reported deaths include:

63-year-old Washington County man with underlying medical conditions

88-year-old Washington County woman with underlying medical conditions

90-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions

82-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying medical conditions

75-year-old Jefferson County man with unknown prior medical conditions

97-year-old Lincoln County woman with unknown prior medical conditions

90-year-old Lincoln County man with unknown prior medical conditions

63-year-old Malheur County man with unknown prior medical conditions

69-year-old Washington County woman with underlying medical conditions

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).

Oregon positivity rate lower

As of August 15, the positivity rate of tests in Oregon was 4.5%, half the national average of 9%, OHA officials said. This positivity rate is almost 1% below the previous week’s positivity rate in Oregon of 5.4%.

“It is reassuring,” officials said in a statement, “that test positivity is relatively stable, which suggests that the number of people newly infected with COVID-19 each week is no longer increasing rapidly.”