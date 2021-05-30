Declines continue as Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations again fall

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported just 257 cases Sunday, continuing a downward trend of positive cases of the coronavirus around the state.

The latest infections brought Oregon’s total number of cases to 201,260. Two more Oregonians died from the virus–two men from Marion County, a 44-year-old and 57-year-old. OHA said the older man had underlying medical conditions.

Week-to-week hospital data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations were down 11.3% from the previous week. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 250, which is seven fewer than Saturday. ICU patients increased by four to 60.

“As of today, 1,843,416 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series,” OHA said Sunday. “There are 2,237,342 people who have had at least one dose.” The seven-day running average of doses being administered throughout the state is about 26,000 per day.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (29), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Linn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3), Multnomah (65), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10).