DeFazio’s infrastructure bill aims to intercept ‘depression’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic has leaders in the US House looking at both short-term help and long-term fixes for the economic recovery.

House leaders are working on a 4th economic bill dealing with the pandemic. The “Moving Forward Framework” outlines a 5-year, $760 billion investment, and a critical part of this bill focuses on improving America’s deteriorating transportation infrastructure system to build better roads and bridges along with updating public railways.

Moving Forward Framework Fact Sheet

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio said this can create millions of good paying jobs to strengthen commerce and reduce pollution following an impending depression.

“Make no mistake this is a incredible economic blow to America,” DeFazio said Wednesday. “What we’ve done has mitigated some of that damage but we’re going to need a longer term recovery package and we’re going to have to be more resilient in the future, which we can with this package.”

Other investments in this latest coronavirus infrastructure bill includes investing $10 billion in expanding high-speed broadband systems to support teleworking, teleschooling and telemedicine, as well as improving community health centers and clean water in poverty-stricken areas.

Leaders in the House are pushing to get DeFazio’s bill passed when they reconvene at the end of the month.

