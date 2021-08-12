Delta variant closes Chinook Winds Casino for 2 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Citing an “interest of public health and safety,” officials with Chinook Winds Casino, hotel and golf course announced the facility would be closed for 2 weeks because of the delta variant.

In a statement on their website, the Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds Senior Executive team said their goal is to reopen on August 26.

Officials did not go into detail about their decision.

However the delta variant is running rampant in Oregon, with OHA officials reporting a record 2,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with 9 more deaths. Thirty-one of those new cases were in Lincoln County.

Gov. Kate Brown reinstated a mask mandate for all of Oregon effective Friday. That order stays in effect until further notice.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.