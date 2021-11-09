Demand outstrips supply for Oregon kids’ COVID vaccine shots

300,000 kids in Oregon are eligible for the COVID shot

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a week since Oregon gave the go-ahead for the federally-approved COVID vaccine for kids between 5-11. But statewide supply is not keeping up with initial demand and there is a shortage of healthcare workers to administer the doses.

Most shots for kids are being given by appointment only and were already booked at a pharmacy, a pediatrician’s office or hospital group.

Several people in line in Tualatin said they checked on the Washington County website, which posted about a walk-in clinic now with others coming up as well.

Nearly 7000 Oregon kids between 5-11 got their first COVID shot in the past week, but there are 300,000 kids eligible.

In a Facebook Live event Tuesday, Oregon health leaders said the initial quantities are limited but expect there will be plenty of doses available over the next several weeks.

Some school districts are planning clinics begining Wednesday. Portland public schools will hold one Wednesday and Beaverton will have one Frday.

The best advice for parents is to keep checking county and hospital and pharmacy sites online — and book it when you can.