Despite ‘COVID fatigue,’ doctors urge basic precautions during holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though many may grow tired of the constant messages of the importance of social distancing and protective measures in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors say its now more important than ever to keep on track.

Health officials tell KOIN 6 News they understand how important it is to have the support of family and friends during the holidays–but there are definitely some ways we can make it safer. We can’t hang up the gloves and face coverings just yet.

“This disease is still with us, it has been with us for quite some time, and I know that everyone is tired, I know that everyone wants to see their friends and family and have that support during the dark winter months,” said Clackamas County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present, MD. “But we really need to just realize that this disease is not gone and it’s going to continue to be with us if we don’t continue to take the basic precautions that we’ve done a really good job of doing throughout the summer months.”

Health officials know there will be people who will travel and get together with people outside their household for thanksgiving. They’re hoping the two week pause implemented by Oregon Governor Kate Brown will keep people from contracting COVID and spreading it during Thanksgiving.