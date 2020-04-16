DHS: At least 14 deaths at Portland nursing facility may be related to virus

Healthcare at Foster Creek in Portland previously reported that 9 residents had died from coronavirus complications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deaths of at least 14 residents at a Portland nursing facility could possibly be attributed to the novel coronavirus after nine deaths were previously reported, Oregon officials announced Thursday.

The Healthcare at Foster Creek reported that the deaths of at least 14 residents “could ultimately be attributed to COVID-19” to the Oregon Department of Human Services on Wednesday, the department said in a press release.

Staffers at the facility were not following guidelines for long-term care facilities as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including not always washing their hands, according to a violation notice released by DHS.

Data released by the Oregon Health Authority earlier this week reported the facility has seen 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine coronavirus-related deaths.

Statewide, 24 similar long-care facilities have reported COVID-19 cases for staff or residents.

The facility is located in Southeast Portland; Multnomah County has reported 430 positive cases and 22 coronavirus-related deaths so far in the pandemic.

DHS also announced on Thursday it was taking “stronger steps” with the Foster Creek facility, including having a management consultant supervise steps to control the virus and help with facility operations; dedicating two DHS-registered nurses to help the consultant; and mandating daily staffing reports to be sent to the department.

Mike McCormick, the interim director of DHS’s office of aging and people with disabilities, which oversees long-term care facilities, said in a statement that the new procedures in place at Foster Creek will help the department slow the spread of the virus.

“We share a deep concern for the residents and staff impacted by the virus,” he said.

State health authorities are slated to speak on the matter at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.